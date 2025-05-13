The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-6 Joe Flacco towers over Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel in Browns QB photo

Cleveland has some serious competition going on at quarterback, but one that literally stands out is the 18-year veteran.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Flacco is nearly twice the age of Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel. He looks like he’s about twice his height, too, in a new photo the team shared. In fact, Flacco towers over other Cleveland rookie Shedeur Sanders as well.

Flacco, 40, has been in the league for 18 seasons since 2008 and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. He’s amazingly still playing with the Browns now to go along with a new crop of quarterbacks with Gabriel, 24, Sanders, 23, and fourth-year player Kenny Pickett, 26, all new on the roster.

Joe Flacco.
Flacco is back with the Browns. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

He stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 245 pounds. The dude is built like an NBA player. In a recent photo standing next to the 5-foot-11 Gabriel, the 6-foot-1 Sanders, and the 6-foot-3 Pickett, he makes them all look small, but especially the rookies.

Here’s a closer look next to Sanders.

Flacco threw for 1761 yards, 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions last season for the Indianapolis Colts in replacing Anthony Richardson after his injury. Flacco is back with the Browns after playing with the team in 2023.

You can’t teach size, but Flacco can definitely pass down (literally) a wealth of knowledge to Sanders and Gabriel in their rookie seasons.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sander
Gabriel and Sanders are expected to compete for playing time in Cleveland. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

