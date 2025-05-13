6-foot-6 Joe Flacco towers over Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel in Browns QB photo
Joe Flacco is nearly twice the age of Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel. He looks like he’s about twice his height, too, in a new photo the team shared. In fact, Flacco towers over other Cleveland rookie Shedeur Sanders as well.
Flacco, 40, has been in the league for 18 seasons since 2008 and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. He’s amazingly still playing with the Browns now to go along with a new crop of quarterbacks with Gabriel, 24, Sanders, 23, and fourth-year player Kenny Pickett, 26, all new on the roster.
He stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 245 pounds. The dude is built like an NBA player. In a recent photo standing next to the 5-foot-11 Gabriel, the 6-foot-1 Sanders, and the 6-foot-3 Pickett, he makes them all look small, but especially the rookies.
Here’s a closer look next to Sanders.
Flacco threw for 1761 yards, 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions last season for the Indianapolis Colts in replacing Anthony Richardson after his injury. Flacco is back with the Browns after playing with the team in 2023.
You can’t teach size, but Flacco can definitely pass down (literally) a wealth of knowledge to Sanders and Gabriel in their rookie seasons.
