Russell Wilson looks insanely jacked in New York Giants workout

The 36-year-old quarterback looks to have found the fountain of youth heading into his 14th NFL season.

Russell Wilson (3) of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse.
Russell Wilson (3) of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson is happy to be with the New York Giants and back in the gym with his teammates getting in an offseason workout. His physique, however, was quite shocking to see.

The 36-year-old quarterback came over on a 1-year deal from the Pittsburgh Steelers where he made his 10th Pro Bowl last season.

Wilson was once again a Pro Bowler last season / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The QB and his famous wife Ciara have been enjoying NYC so far, taking in a New York Knicks playoff game where All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns towered over a tiny Wilson. Ciara has been so happy she danced in a bathrobe in a Giants hat, as well as a New York Yankees cap while working out herself.

Ciara
Ciara rocking a Yankees cap during her workout. / Ciara/Instagram

After a fun family Easter weekend where Wilson, Ciara, and their four kids dressed up in matching boys and matching girls fits for some epic photos, it was “back to the lab” for Wilson where the team showed off his insanely jacked arms.

Wilson threw for 2482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions after taking over the Steelers starting job in his 13th NFL season.

The Super Bowl champ with the Seattle Seahawks hopes he’s found the fountain of youth for this season. He certainly looks like he has from that gym photo.

