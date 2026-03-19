Carlos Boozer's Oddly-Colored Beard Causes Stir At Son Cameron and Cayden's Duke Game

The No.1-seeded Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team is having a tough time against the No. 16-seeded Siena University squad in the first round of the 2026 NCAA men's tournament. Siena is beating Duke by a score of 43-32 at halftime, which puts them on major upset watch before the final 20 minutes of action.

Duke is dependent on two twin freshman brothers for a lot of their offensive production. These two twins are Cameron and Cayden Boozer, who were several of the top recruits in last year's class. Cameron is a favorite for Player of the Year awards in college basketball this season after averaging 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Cayden, on the other hand, is more of a role player for Duke at this point. He is averaging 7.1 points and 2.8 assists per game in 21.8 minutes per game for the Blue Devils at this point.

Of course, these two are the sons of former NBA icon Carlos Boozer, who was a two-time All-Star during his 13-year NBA career.

Carlos Boozer (who also played his college hoops at Duke University) was one of the great power forwards of his day, and it's no surprise that his sons are following in his footsteps.

Former Duke Blue Devils player Carlos Boozer | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Carlos Boozer's Beard Is Turning Heads During Duke NCAA Tournament Game

Boozer and his ex-wife, CeCe, are always present at their sons' games. While they aren't together any longer, they maintain a solid relationship and have been co-parenting their kids for years at this point.

Carlos and CeCe are in the stands for Cameron and Cayden's game against Siena on Thursday, and the camera keeps panning to them in several moments. This has caused Boozer's iconic beard to become a topic of discussion.

Lmfao Carlos Boozer got fresh hair dye in his beard and six packs of orbit gum in his mouth watching Sienna shoot >60% against his sons 😂😂😂#marchmadness #duke pic.twitter.com/HsQcZEM7KP — ShaquilleOatmeal.Algo (@Shaq_Algo) March 19, 2026

Since Boozer is bald but his beard is always in immaculate shape, fans have always wondered whether it's dyed, or at least he used something to make it look darker and more prominent than it would naturally be.

Boozer's beard is probably the last thing on his mind right now, given that his sons could be knocked out of the first round of the NCAA tournament just a few days after winning the ACC Tournament.

Of course, there's still a lot of basketball left to be played, and Duke could very well mount a second-half comeback. But the entire Boozer family is surely stressing out right now.

Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images