Carnell Tate NFL Draft Odds: Experts Project Tate as Top Wide Receiver Selected

In the months since the NFL and college football seasons wrapped up, there has been plenty of debate surrounding which wide receiver will be selected first in the 2026 NFL Draft. Since then, Ohio State Buckeye Carnell Tate has separated himself from the pack.

Let's dive into the full list of odds offered by DraftKings Sportsbook surrounding where and when he'll be drafted this week.

Carnell Tate NFL Draft Odds

Who Will Be First Wide Receiver Drafted?

Carnell Tate -200

Jordyn Tyson +130

Makai Lemon +1700

Carnell Tate OVER/UNDER Draft Position

OVER 7.5 (-125)

UNDER 7.5 (-105)

Who Will Be No. 6 Overall Pick? (Browns)

Carnell Tate +300

Spencer Fano +380

Sonny Styles +450

Francis Mauigoa +600

Monroe Freeling +800

Jordyn Tyson +800

Caleb Downs +1200

Kadyn Proctor +1300

Rueben Bain Jr. +1500

Carnell Tate is still favored at -200 to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but a report came out on Monday from Todd McShay and Rich Eisen that the Giants are taking a look at Jordyn Tyson with the No. 5 overall pick. That report has thrown a bit of a wrench into the race. If the Giants want to take their shot on the guy they like at No. 5, Tate will likely be the second wide receiver off the board, as no team in the top four is likely to take a wide receiver.

Tate is slotted in as the betting favorite at +300 to be the Browns' selection at No. 6. It's far from a sure thing, with a handful of other players having shorter than 8-1 odds or shorter, but the Browns' wide receiver room is thin at best, so Tate would make a lot of sense to remain in the state of Ohio.

Many other teams that have a selection in the Top 10 could take Tate, including the Washington Commanders at No. 7 and the New Orleans Saints at No. 8. That's why his OVER/UNDER draft position is set at 7.5, with it being a near coin flip if he goes before or after. If he lasts past the Commanders at seven, I'd be surprised if the Saints don't scoop him up at No. 8.

Tate racked up 121 receptions, 1,872 yards, and 14 touchdowns across three seasons with the Buckeyes.

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