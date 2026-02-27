Chloe Kim Reveals Why She Once Cheered Against Boyfriend Myles Garrett

Perhaps the most impressive and prestigious athletic couple in the world right now is Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett and three-time Olympic medalist Chloe Kim.

Kim is fresh off winning two medals (one silver and one gold) at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. And Garrett (who set the NFL single-season sack record (23.5) and was named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the 2025 season earlier this month) was there to support her and take photos.

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Chloe Kim Comes Clean on Myles Garrett Mix-Up With Martin Garrix

Kim was the guest on a February 25 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and shared a hilarious story about her origin story of dating Garrett.

When speaking about how she met Garrett, Kim said, "We met through a friend, actually. Our physical therapist, he connected us. And I've known this friend for years. We met in 2018, he's like my brother. And he was like, 'I think I know a good guy for you.'

Chloe Kim of the United States | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kim then made it clear that she isn't a football fan. Kimmel then asked whether she had seen Garrett play before they started dating, and she said, "Unintentionally, yes. So, [the] same friend that introduced us, he was like, "Oh yeah, come to a football game. They're playing the Rams.' And I'm like, 'Okay, cool!' And he's like, 'Yeah, our client is playing'. And I'm like, 'Cool!'

"I don't know. I think [the physical therapist] said [Garrett's] name, but I thought he said 'Martin Garrix,'" Kim added. "So, the whole time I was at the game, I was waiting for [Garrix] to perform. I was like, okay, someone is singing the National Anthem at the beginning. That makes sense. And then halftime comes around, and I'm like, 'Where is Martin Garrix?'"

Chloe Kim of the United States | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Martin Garrix is one of the most famous DJs in the world.

Kim continued, "And I'm cheering for the Rams the whole time, because I, again, think we're there for Martin Garrix, not for somebody that plays for the Browns. And Martin Garrix never showed up, and I was like, 'This guy is whack! Why is he not showing up to do his performance?' And I later find out that we were there to see Myles, and not Martin."

Kim added that she has a better understanding of football now that she's dating Garrett, but she had no idea about any of the rules when they first started dating. She didn't understand why he wasn't on the field when the Browns were on offense, because she didn't know the difference between offense and defense.

Garrett didn't mind this early mishap from Kim, given that the couple is still going strong.