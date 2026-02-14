Chloe Kim Teases Myles Garrett With Valentine’s Day Update
In this story:
While the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games didn't go exactly according to plan for Chloe Kim, she clearly hasn't let this dampen her spirits.
Kim was seeking her third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the women's halfpipe event, which would have marked the first time a snowboarder achieved this feat at the Olympics.
RELATED: Choi Ga-on In Spotlight After 17-Year-Old Dethrones Chloe Kim For Olympic Gold
Yet, the 90.25 score that 17-year-old South Korean snowboarder Choi Ga-on produced was enough to hold off Kim's pursuit of a third straight gold, and the American won a silver medal instead.
It has been cool to see how genuinely happy Kim was for Ga-on (with whom she has a good bond), and she still views winning silver as a huge accomplishment (which it absolutely is).
RELATED: Chloe Kim Admits to ‘Scolding’ Myles Garrett Over Olympics Mistake
One reason why Kim has been all smiles during her week in Italy is that her Cleveland Browns superstar boyfriend, Myles Garrett, has been by her side, showing her constant support.
Garret has been spectating all of Kim's events, and multiple photos of the two embracing have gone viral.
RELATED: Chloe Kim’s Mom Boran In Spotlight After Emotional Moment Before Olympic Finals
Chloe Kim Shares Playful Valentine’s Day Message About Myles Garrett
There's clearly a lot of lighthearted teasing between Kim and Garrett in their relationship. This was on display with a post Kim made to her Instagram story on Valentine's Day.
Garrett was seen smiling at Kim in a Lamborghini in the photo, which was captioned, "update: still havent been asked but I think we r each others Valentines maybe".
One would imagine that Garrett took the message and made his Valentine official. The duo surely has something nice planned for the night of February 14, perhaps something still in Italy.
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.