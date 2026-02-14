Chloe Kim Teases Myles Garrett With Valentine’s Day Update

While the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games didn't go exactly according to plan for Chloe Kim, she clearly hasn't let this dampen her spirits.

Kim was seeking her third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the women's halfpipe event, which would have marked the first time a snowboarder achieved this feat at the Olympics.

Chloe Kim of the United States | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

RELATED: Choi Ga-on In Spotlight After 17-Year-Old Dethrones Chloe Kim For Olympic Gold

Yet, the 90.25 score that 17-year-old South Korean snowboarder Choi Ga-on produced was enough to hold off Kim's pursuit of a third straight gold, and the American won a silver medal instead.

It has been cool to see how genuinely happy Kim was for Ga-on (with whom she has a good bond), and she still views winning silver as a huge accomplishment (which it absolutely is).

Chloe Kim after winning the silver medal | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

RELATED: Chloe Kim Admits to ‘Scolding’ Myles Garrett Over Olympics Mistake

One reason why Kim has been all smiles during her week in Italy is that her Cleveland Browns superstar boyfriend, Myles Garrett, has been by her side, showing her constant support.

Garret has been spectating all of Kim's events, and multiple photos of the two embracing have gone viral.

Chloe Kim with Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

RELATED: Chloe Kim’s Mom Boran In Spotlight After Emotional Moment Before Olympic Finals

Chloe Kim Shares Playful Valentine’s Day Message About Myles Garrett

There's clearly a lot of lighthearted teasing between Kim and Garrett in their relationship. This was on display with a post Kim made to her Instagram story on Valentine's Day.

Garrett was seen smiling at Kim in a Lamborghini in the photo, which was captioned, "update: still havent been asked but I think we r each others Valentines maybe".

Chloe Kim's February 14 Instagram story. | Instagram/@chloekim

One would imagine that Garrett took the message and made his Valentine official. The duo surely has something nice planned for the night of February 14, perhaps something still in Italy.

Chloe Kim | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex