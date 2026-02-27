Chloe Kim Reveals ‘Disturbing’ News That Shuts Down Social Media DMs After Olympics

Chloe Kim was a face of the 2026 Winter Olympics, and while she didn’t win a third gold in a row — she took home silver — she’s a star back home. As such, Kim revealed on Friday some “disturbing” news that shut down her Instagram direct messages (DMs).

The 25-year-old Kim almost became the first snowboarder ever to win three consecutive golds in the Winter Games, but she was dethroned by 17-year-old South Korean sensation Choi Gaon.

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Chloe Kim of the United States celebrates her silver medal in the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Kim also went viral at the Milano Cortina Games for her boyfriend and Cleveland Browns Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett attending where he was seen being the ultimate fanboy, and the two shared many sweet moments of PDA.

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett greets Chloe Kim of the United States after the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The two celebrated Valentine’s Day back home where he bought her an unreal gift she’s “obsessed” with, and then she went viral hanging out with Summer Olympics hero Suni Lee.

But, apparently not all has gone well as Kim shut down her DMs as announced on her IG Stories:

“Hello hello! Happy Friday! I unfortunately had to turn off my DMs due to people taking things too far. I’ve seen too many fake and very disturbing images/videos and I need to protect myself. Hopefully with some time we’ll be back! I really do enjoy connecting with you all! Much love 💖💖”

Chloe Kim shuts down DMs | Chloe Kim/Instagra

It’s sad people have to take things too far with public figures and this happened.

Also, Kim and Garrett were the victims of AI as fans were duped by a fake marriage proposal.

Technology is great… until it isn’t.

Hopefully Kim is back trusting the public again soon.