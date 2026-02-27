Chloe Kim Reveals ‘Disturbing’ News That Shuts Down Social Media DMs After Olympics
Chloe Kim was a face of the 2026 Winter Olympics, and while she didn’t win a third gold in a row — she took home silver — she’s a star back home. As such, Kim revealed on Friday some “disturbing” news that shut down her Instagram direct messages (DMs).
The 25-year-old Kim almost became the first snowboarder ever to win three consecutive golds in the Winter Games, but she was dethroned by 17-year-old South Korean sensation Choi Gaon.
Kim also went viral at the Milano Cortina Games for her boyfriend and Cleveland Browns Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett attending where he was seen being the ultimate fanboy, and the two shared many sweet moments of PDA.
The two celebrated Valentine’s Day back home where he bought her an unreal gift she’s “obsessed” with, and then she went viral hanging out with Summer Olympics hero Suni Lee.
But, apparently not all has gone well as Kim shut down her DMs as announced on her IG Stories:
“Hello hello! Happy Friday! I unfortunately had to turn off my DMs due to people taking things too far. I’ve seen too many fake and very disturbing images/videos and I need to protect myself. Hopefully with some time we’ll be back! I really do enjoy connecting with you all! Much love 💖💖”
It’s sad people have to take things too far with public figures and this happened.
Also, Kim and Garrett were the victims of AI as fans were duped by a fake marriage proposal.
Technology is great… until it isn’t.
Hopefully Kim is back trusting the public again soon.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.