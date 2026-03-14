Cole Palmer’s Girlfriend Olivia Holder Turns Heads in Black Top at Chelsea Game

If Chelsea Football Club (FC) is to make a push into the Champions League for next season, star English attacking midfielder Cole Palmer will have to make his impact felt.

The Blues' No.10 man was not playing up to his potential earlier in the season. However, the 23-year-old from Manchester, England, has found his form of late, including scoring a hat trick against Wolves earlier this month.

Cole Palmer | IMAGO / IPS

Palmer recently opened up about this tough stretch on the pitch by saying, "Yeah, I’m definitely looking ahead, because I feel like I’ve turned a corner. I just need to stay fit and perform. The new head coach has given us patterns, especially to the attackers. When people are running behind it does create space, so when players do that I feel like it helps me.

"There’s always options to play forward, so my first thought is always forward and see what the best option is," Palmer continued, per an article from Chelsea. "When I’ve got confidence and I feel free, I can play my best football."

ENZO WITH A SHOT BUT ITS COLE PALMER WHO BLOCKS THE SHOT!!!!!



pic.twitter.com/CCLEM0hara — GoalAlert HQ ⚽️ 🥅 (@GoalAlertHQ) March 14, 2026

While Palmer might be working to get his confidence back on the pitch, he has a good reason to be confident off of it, given his girlfriend, Olivia Holder.

The couple began getting linked to each other in 2025 and are still clearly going strong. Holder has been following Palmer to all of his games, including Chelsea's recent win against Paris Saint-Germain in Paris earlier this week, which Holder celebrated with an Instagram post at the Parc des Princes.

Cole Palmer's Girlfriend Olivia Holder Causes Stir With Outfit Before Chelsea vs. Newcastle

Holder is also present at Palmer's March 14 tilt between Chelsea and Newcastle. This was made clear by an Instagram story she had on Saturday that showed the outfit she was wearing for the game.

The outfit was a black top with a beige checkered jacket over it. She also wore blue jeans, a black Chanel bag, and matching black Chanel shoes.

It seems to her Holder's mom's birthday, as she also posted a photo of her mother holdign a cake at the game with the caption, "Happy birthday Mumma 🤍".

It doesn't appear that Holder or her mom's presence is going to compel Palmer to score a goal against Newcastle on Saturday, which doesn't bode well for their chances at rising to the top four of the EPL and earning a spot in the Champions League.