Lionel Messi loses his mind with wife Antonela’s hot-pink bikini poolside look

Lionel Messi is winning both on and off the soccer pitch these days.

The 38-year-old is fresh off bringing Inter Miami their first MLS Cup in December of 2025. He has also secured two straight MLS MVP awards over the past two seasons and is gearing up to help Argentina win its second straight World Cup later this year.

Dec 6, 2025; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) looks on with the Philip F. Anschutz trophy after winning the 2025 MLS Cup against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

And one can't speak about Messi's success without mentioning his personal life. He has been married to his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, since 2017, and the happy couple has three sons together.

All indications are that both Messi and Roccuzzo have enjoyed their time with Inter Miami to this point. And what's not to like, given that Miami is one of the most hip cities in the world with beautiful weather?

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Not to mention that Messi's contract with Inter Miami includes significant revenue-sharing with partners like Apple (which broadcasts MLS Season Pass) and Adidas, and reportedly also has equity in the club. Plus, however much money he had made before this point in his legendary soccer career.

All of this is to say that the Messi clan is living good right now.

Lionel Messi's wordless reaction to wife Antonela's bikini poolside photos speak volumes

Antolela is certainly turning heads with the Instagram post she made on January 16, which included several photos of her in a hot pink bikini by a pool (likely at the Messi manor).

Two photos show her alone while she's posing with her husband in a third.

Antonela Roccuzzo's January 16 Instagram post. | Instagram/@antonelaroccuzzo

Antonela Roccuzzo's January 16 Instagram post. | Instagram/@antonelaroccuzzo

Messi himself clearly enjoyed the photos, which was made clear by his Instagram comment being, 🔥🔥❤️:.

Lionel Messi's January 16 Instagram comment. | Instagram/@antonelaroccuzzo

The post already has over 2.5 million likes, which shows that Messi isn't alone with his sentiment.

