Five Potential Replacements for Chelsea’s Struggling Goalkeepers

Chelsea’s decision to omit the goalkeeping position from last summer’s transfer business has come back to bite them.

Filip Jörgensen’s recent errors in the Champions League last 16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain have brightened the harsh spotlight on Chelsea’s stoppers, adding to the litany of gaffes made by Robert Sánchez since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

It’s clear the Blues require an elite goalkeeper to reach the next level and it seems certain they will strengthen between the posts at the end of the current campaign. There is not an abundance of marvels on the market but there remain plenty of worthwhile upgrades on Jörgensen and Sánchez.

Here are five stoppers Chelsea could turn to.

Mike Penders

Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders was part of Chelsea’s 2025 Club World Cup squad. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Could Chelsea already own the solution to their goalkeeping crisis?

Mike Penders was signed by the Blues from Genk in August 2024 and spent the subsequent campaign back on loan with the Belgian outfit, only to be sent to Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg for the current season. The positive news is that he’s impressed in France.

Penders has already played 37 times for the Ligue 1 side after establishing himself as No.1 between the posts, and has developed his skills on the continent as Strasbourg fight for Conference League glory.

However, caution must be issued with Penders. Still just 20 years old and far from the finished article, he would likely be better-suited to another season on loan in 2026–27, or playing back-up to a more established goalkeeper.

Bart Verbruggen

Chelsea love to shop in Brighton. | David Horton/CameraSport/Getty Images.

Chelsea have regularly turned to Brighton & Hove Albion in their time of need. Sánchez was one of the less successful signings from the Seagulls, but Marc Cucurella and Moisés Caicedo have proved undeniable hits in west London.

The Blues could once more divert their gaze to the south coast in the search for reinforcements, with Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen among the most promising young goalkeepers in Europe. Still just 23 years old, he’s been the club’s undisputed starter for the past two seasons and while he hasn’t been immune to mistakes, he’s blossomed into a fine stopper.

The Dutchman would certainly prove an upgrade on Sánchez, boasting a higher save percentage and passing accuracy than the Spaniard in the Premier League this season. However, he’s still honing his craft at Brighton, and there are question marks over whether he’s ready to operate at the truly elite level.

Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa is Portugal’s first choice option. | Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Diogo Costa has long been tipped for a transfer to one of Europe’s behemoths. The 26-year-old flourished at a young age, quickly becoming Porto’s first-choice goalkeeper, and he will also guard the net for Portugal at this summer’s World Cup barring injury.

Renowned for his penalty-saving prowess and general shot-stopping ability, Costa appears ready to take the next step in his career. The likes of Manchester United and Manchester City have shown past interest and it would be remiss of Chelsea not to include him in their candidates this summer.

Closing in on 250 Porto appearances and a half-century with the national team, experience is no issue for Costa, who would immediately become Chelsea’s No.1 upon arrival.

Mike Maignan

Chelsea chased Mike Maignan before the Club World Cup. | IMAGO/Buzzi

Mike Maignan could well have been donning a Chelsea jersey had things turned out differently last summer. The Blues were desperate to sign the cultured Milan stopper before the Club World Cup, but their inability to negotiate a fee with the Italian club and the improved form of Sánchez at the tournament scuppered any deal.

In hindsight, Chelsea should have been more flexible in negotiations for France’s No.1, who has been consistently terrific since initially flourishing at Lille. An all-round goalkeeper with few obvious flaws in his game, he boasts all the attributes required to thrive in the Premier League.

One major issue for Chelsea is that Maignan signed a contract extension with Milan in January until 2031, but penning new terms means little in modern football considering the regular inclusion of release clauses. If Chelsea want Maignan, there’s every chance they could still get him.

Gregor Kobel

Gregor Kobel is Borussia Dortmund’s No. 1. | Gabriel Calvino Alonso/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Gregor Kobel is no stranger to links with Chelsea. Such have been the levels of his performances with Borussia Dortmund, the Switzerland international has been frequently touted with a Stamford Bridge switch alongside possible moves to other continental giants.

Being the Dortmund goalkeeper is a challenging assignment. The German side’s high-octane approach and aggressive defensive line having often left Kobel exposed over recent years, yet the 28-year-old has been regularly exceptional for BVB—stealing particular attention for his terrific displays en route to the 2023–24 Champions League final.

It’s little surprise that Kobel has registered more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Bundesliga this season, while also boasting the second-highest save percentage in the division. He’s an incredibly safe pair of hands.

Kobel would be an expensive but stellar addition capable of carrying Chelsea’s defense to new heights.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC