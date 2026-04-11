Colston Loveland's New Girlfriend Angelique Hard Launched by Mom With Vacation Photo

With the Chicago Bears quickly becoming one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC with plenty of talented young stars, there has been a renewed interest in the personal lives of star players.

The best example of this is with quarterback Caleb Williams. Throughout the playoffs, there had been speculation that he had been dating model and fashion influencer Ashaley (Ash) Kaash. But then the season ended, and it turned out that Kaash was dating Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs instead.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) | David Banks-Imagn Images

Outside of Williams, no player on the Bears gets more intrigue in terms of his personal life than standout tight end Colston Loveland.

Loveland was selected by Chicago with the No. 10 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and went on to prove why he was deserving of that first-round selection. He finished the year with 58 receptions, 713 yards, and 6 touchdowns while playing in 16 games. And the expectation is that Loveland's role will continue to expand as he and Williams get more comfortable together.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Loveland is believed to be one of the most handsome players in football, which is why there was a lot of interest in whether he was dating anyone.

He keeps his social media profiles very business-like. But that doesn't mean his mother does the same.

Colston Loveland's Girlfriend Angelique In Spotlight After Mom's Reveal

A few days ago, Loveland's mother, Rachel, posted a photo of him and a girl on vacation together, suggesting that the two are in a relationship.

While the mother's Instagram page is private, those who follow her have been able to glean the proof of her post.

Since then, there have been other photos of Loveland and his girlfriend (who is named Angelique) on various Reddit pages, as it looks like they spent Easter together. Loveland also appears to be in a photo that includes Angelique, which was included in an Instagram post from influencer @katiefang.

Loveland's profile can be seen in the third photo in the collage below.

There currently isn't any public information about Loveland's girlfriend, besides the fact that her name is Angelique. However, perhaps Loveland will eventually feel comfortable enough to post about her on his main Instagram page.

In the meantime, it appears that Loveland is enjoying his offseason before what's sure to be an exciting Bears 2026-27 campaign. And perhaps Angelique will be at the games supporting him.