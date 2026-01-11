Caleb Williams rumored gf Ashaley plays coy on dating in Bears vs. Packers post

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears have their minds on the Wild Card game at home vs. their hated rivals the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. The star quarterback’s rumored model girlfriend Ash (Ashaley) Kaashh had a hilarious response to a fan about the game before kickoff.

The second-year Williams out of the USC Trojans as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has the Bears back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020 after winning the NFC North division over the said Packers.

The last time the teams played in December it was an electric overtime win on this Williams dime of a pass.

There isn’t a throw on the field Caleb Williams can’t make. This game winning TD over the Packers in overtime to DJ Moore was PERFECT 🤌🏾 pic.twitter.com/u8qT31IAaU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 21, 2025

It was also the game Ashaley went viral at where she did the bear claw hand gesture.

That sparked dating rumors with the 24-year-old Williams that fans started to piece together including a shopping clue around Christmas.

Ashaley recently had a cryptic post that has kept fans guessing, but she did respond to a fan on Saturday that said, “Anyone having people over to watch the @ash.kaashh Bowl tonight??? 🧀🐻.” That’s of course referring to the Bears vs. Packers game. Ashaely found that quite funny with the “Lmfaoooooooo 😂😂😂😂😂” response.

Will she be at the game herself, though? Stay tuned.

Williams broke up with his former girlfriend before the season

Williams, 24, started the season a single man after dating model Alina Thyregod. Williams and Thyregod, who first met as students at Gonzaga College High School, celebrated their one-year anniversary on Oct. 22, 2024, and times appeared to be great between the two.

Now, it looks like he’s with Ashaley even though he keeps it cordial with his ex-girlfriend on social media (see related posts above).

