Caleb Williams Rumored GF Ashaley Drops Big Clue She’s Dating Packers’ Josh Jacobs

New evidence surfaced on Thursday that the model and influencer Ash Kaashh was not only not dating Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, but instead Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs.

Last month, fans had put together some clues and believed the 24-year-old superstar quarterback Williams was dating the influencer and model.

Caleb Williams owned the Packers defense late in the last two wins this season. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since then, Williams defeated the Packers twice in dramatic fashion including the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

RELATED: Caleb Williams Shares Emotional Note to Bears Fans Embracing New Nickname

Ashaley, her first name, was at the first game in early December rocking this stunning fur fit.

She was then seeing doing the Bear claw gesture as if she was rooting on Caleb and Chicago.

RELATED: Caleb Williams squashes Lil Wayne feud with sly Bears burn for famous Packers fan

As the temperatures cooled last week and the Bears were at home vs. the Los Angeles Rams, so did the relationship rumors as Ashaley ditched the Chicago cold for a tropical birthday trip she posted.

Ash Kaashh/Instagram

Then, a video surfaced of the 27-year-old Jacobs taking a beach stroll on his Snapchat with a mystery woman that later was identified as Ashaley, 28.

Ash Kaash and Packers RB Josh Jacobs are reportedly dating pic.twitter.com/bAgH85g1be — StunPlay (@604town) January 22, 2026

The heart hands emoji also signified his new love interest.

Josh Jacobs/Snapchat

New Ash Kaashh post

With all that going ton, she posted another purple bathing suit stunner still by the beach.

Packers fans have been having fun with the news all day long as you’d expect.

Caleb had the laughs on the field, so that’s all they can pin on him right now.

This rivarly will never go away.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama