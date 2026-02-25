Connor McDavid's Wife Lauren Sends Defiant Message After Canada Olympic Loss to USA

While the USA men's hockey team experienced the thrill of victory to its fullest degree on February 22, the Canadian men's squad faced the agony of defeat during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

This is because Team USA forward Jack Hughes scored a game-winning golden goal in overtime to beat Canada by a score of 2-1 and deliver the United States its first gold medal in men's hockey since the "Miracle on Ice" in 1980 (which also arrived on February 22).

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

For what it's worth, Team Canada's men's hockey squad has won a total of nine Olympic gold medals, with the most recent coming in 2014.

Yet, that isn't going to make Canada feel any better about this defeat they have just suffered, especially because their women's side suffered the same fate against the USA just a few days before.

Brad Marchand (63) of Canada and Connor McDavid (97) of Canada react | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Canada would likely not have won any medal without Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid having the tournament he put together.

He finished with two goals and a staggering 11 assists during Canada's Olympic Games, which set a record points total for the Olympics and was enough to earn him the Most Valuable Player in what was his Olympic debut.

Legendary Canadian hockey star Sidney Crosby (who McDavid got the 'C' on his jersey from because Crosby wasn't fit to compete in Canada's final two games) said of McDavid, “He did everything humanly possible to lead us. To come into a tournament like this, the best players in the world, and to be able to elevate to the level that he was at is unheard of. It’s something that’s amazing to see up close, and you feel for him just because he did so much and led in every possible way.

“We all want to win for each other, but especially for him. It’s tough that we weren’t able to get that result," Crosby added.

Sidney Crosby | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Connor McDavid's Wife Lauren Kyle Sends Heartfelt Message After Olympics Loss

McDavid had his wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, supporting him throughout the tournament.

She posted a heartfelt Instagram story on February 24 that showed her husband on the ice and read, "So incredibly proud of my husband and this entire team. The sacrifice, the discipline, the heart and the way they carried themselves with humility, class and respect.

"Watching you wear the maple lead and leave everything on the ice will always mean more than any scoreboard. Forever proud of you and never been more proud to be a Canadian ❤️🤍🇨🇦," it continued.

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 24 Instagram story. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

At least McDavid can find solace in his wife amid what's surely a tough time.