Woman Jack Hughes Thought of After USA Golden Goal Responds Amid Tate McRae Buzz

USA men's hockey star Jack Hughes is the biggest name in sports right now, after the game-winning goal he scored in overtime in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games gold medal match against Canada.

This iconic goal will go down on history and has cemented Hughes is a legend in USA hockey, despite him still being just 24 years old.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

RELATED: Jack Hughes Spotted With Tate McRae Lookalike Amid Dating Rumors

There have been rumors that Hughes is dating Canadian pop singer Tate McRae, as the two were seen on a date in New York City at the end of 2025.

However, Hughes had another women on his mind after scoring the golden goal for Team USA.

Tate McRae | IMAGO / imageSPACE

RELATED: Jack Hughes Admits Woman on His Mind After USA Golden Goal Amid Tate McRae Rumors

When Hughes was asked who he thought of first after scoring the goal, he said, "Honestly, first thought was, 'We just won. How do I get my gloves and helmet off?' And surprisingly enough, one of the first people I thought of was Megan Keller, who had the gold medal goal the other night," per an X post from Jackie Redmond of NHL Network.

He then noted how he saw Keller (who scored the USA women's hockey team's game-winning goal against Canada in the Olympics to win the USA a gold medal) in the Olympic Village cafeteria last week and congratulated her.

Boston Fleet player Megan Keller | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

RELATED: Tate McRae Breaks Silence After Rumored Boyfriend Jack Hughes’ USA Olympic Gold

Megan Keller Seemingly Responds to Jack Hughes Shoutout

It appears that Hughes' message was heard by Keller, as she made an Instagram post on February 23 that showed her and Hughes posing together with their respective gold medals.

"Play it 🤝 @jackhughes," the post was captioned.

There's clearly a deep mutual respect between these two golden-goal scorers for their home country.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / Bildbyran

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Dad for Gold: Alysa Liu’s Dad Arthur Steals Show With Emotional Reaction

Marketing 101: Jutta Leerdam’s Viral Fit Moment Could Earn Her Huge Payday

Perfect 10: USA Figure Skater Isabeau Levito Causes Stir In Translucent Outfit During Olympics

Yes, you Maye: Drake Maye’s First Post-Super Bowl Sighting Comes as Wife Ann Stuns in Dress

Devilish thoughts: Jack Hughes Admits Woman on Mind After Golden Goal Amid Tate McRae Rumors

Way to clothes it out: Tara Lipinski Shines in Black Dress Matching Johnny Weir to End Olympics