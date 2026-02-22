Sidney Crosby Shares Candid Message After Canada’s Olympic Heartbreak

The Canadian men's hockey team suffered a heartbreaking loss to Team USA in the gold medal game of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Canada lost in overtime in a sudden-death goal by USA star Jack Hughes. Ultimately, Canada was dealt a tough blow before the game began, when it was announced that Pittsburgh Penguins legend Sidney Crosby wasn't able to play.

Sidney Crosby of Canada | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

RELATED: Sidney Crosby's GF Kathy Leutner Stuns In Selfie Amid Canada Star's Injury

Crosby suffered a lower-leg injury during Canada's quarterfinal game and ultimately had to miss the rest of the tournament.

Sidney Crosby Gives Honest Reaction After Canada Olympic Loss

Crosby spoke with the media after Sunday's loss and made several poignant points.

"I can feel that it's a lot easier playing than watching. But I think everybody should be proud of the way the team performed. I thought that, obviously, we did everything but score. In every facet, we were so doog today. I thought we deserved better, and unfortunately, we didn't come away with the win," Crosby said, per an X post from @crosbyterian.

Sidney Crosby | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

RELATED: Sidney Crosby’s GF Kathy Leutner Turns Heads in Bold Turtleneck Amid Canada Scare

When asked how close he was to playing, Crosby said, "I was pretty close. Yeah. Ultimately, I wasn't able to go out there and do what I needed to do in order to help the team. And at that point, you've got to make the decision that's best for the group. Not an easy one, but that's hockey."

He also spoke about trying to be a positive influence and noted that Canada was tested throughout the tournament. Crosby then added, "I thought one of our best games was probably today, and unfortunately, it doesn't go for us. But like I said, just really proud of the group, and the way we competed and the way we played."

oh captain my captain pic.twitter.com/Xv7lZY3tgQ — ash is not at the olympics (@crosbyterian) February 22, 2026

RELATED: Sidney Crosby's Girlfriend Kathy Leutner In Spotlight After Canada Olympics Record

This loss will be a tough one for all of Canada to recover from.

Sidney Crosby of Canada | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex