Cooper Flagg's Girlfriend Arianna Roberson Sports White Sundress in Hard Launch Post

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg is going to be one of the NBA's elite talents for a long time.

It remains to be seen whether he'll ever win a ring in Dallas. And given how quiet Flagg had been about his personal life throughout his rookie season, nobody knew whether he would ever get a ring off the court, either.

That's still unknown. But he's a lot closer than many people had initially believed, given what has surfaced about the 19-year-old's love life in recent weeks.

Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Duke Blue Devils women's basketball Arianna Roberson was seen sitting next to Flagg's parents during Flagg's Rookie of the Year Award ceremony and press conference on April 29. This sparked rumors that there was a romance between the two, although some who have been following Flagg (who also went to Duke) suggested this had been going on for a while.

And if this wasn't enough indication, the two were seen enjoying Flagg's offseason in Turks and Caicos earlier this month, as seen by several social media posts of them in bathing suits together.

Cooper Flagg and his girlfriend Arianna Roberson enjoying the offseason in Turks and Caicos pic.twitter.com/gb09LTbOLi — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 9, 2026

Cooper Flagg's Girlfriend Arianna Roberson Hard Launches Relationship in Cute Video

Despite these photos making their relationship clear, Roberson wanted to make it abundantly clear that Flagg is her man, which she did with a post to her TikTok on May 14.

The post shows her wearing a white sundress and embracing Flagg. Then the two are shown wearing many different outfits, while a lyric by Beyoncé, where she says "Stop; carry on," is heard in the background.

The post is captioned, "carry on … 😗". And it didn't take Flagg's fans long to

GUUUUYYYYSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/83URnkQGVO — zoe t cloud & t hiedeman fc🙂‍↕️ (@c1oudeman) May 15, 2026

It will be interesting to see whether Flagg posts about Roberson on his own social media accounts. He typically keeps the content he posts on there very business-forward and really only uses it for brand deals and partnerships, but maybe he'll make an exception for this hard launch.

Roberson averaged 8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Duke women's basketball season last year. She played in 33 contests but didn't make a start.

The good news is that she has three seasons of NCAA eligibility ahead of her, given that she was a redshirt in her freshman season (the same season in which Flagg was at Duke).

Roberson probably couldn't come to many of Flagg's games last season because she had her own games to play.