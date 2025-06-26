Cooper Flagg reveals flashy gold card during post-draft night out at Dave & Busters
Cooper Flagg is a full-time Dallasite now, and following the NBA Draft, the Maine native celebrated in pure Texas style — despite being in New York City at the time.
On Wednesday, June 25, Flagg was drafted to the Dallas Mavericks as the No. 1 draft pick ahead of the upcoming NBA season. Following the draft, Flagg headed to Dave and Busters for an epic celebration. During the night out, the 18-year-old NBA rookie was presented with a special gift — a one-of-one Dave and Busters gold card.
Now, it’s not clear what the perks of the gold card are, but it looks like he didn’t waste a minute during his celebration. While at the famed grown-up arcade, Flagg spent time practicing his shots.
Though Flagg is already receiving the star treatment, he’s not sure what his first flashy purchase will be as his rookie season unfolds. In a post-draft interview, Flagg revealed he prefers to keep his lifestyle low key.
“I don’t think I ever had a taste for expensive things or thought, oh, I’m going to buy this or that when I get older,” he said. “I don’t really have an answer for that.”
Though Mavs fans are still reeling over Luka Doncic’s trade to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year, they’re looking forward to seeing where Flagg can take the team. Perhaps Nico Harrison got one thing right this time!
