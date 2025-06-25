Mavericks No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg will be billionaire at crazy age if NBA hype true
The last time we saw Cooper Flagg playing basketball, it was in a shocking loss in the Final Four where the Duke Blue Devils inexplicably choked against the Houston Cougars.
Well, don't cry too much for the 18-year-old, can't-miss prodigy.
If the soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in tonight's 2025 NBA Draft lives up to the insane hype, on salary alone, the reigning National college player of the year will be a billionaire by the time he's 32.
Spotrac breaks it down. Given the 2024 Gatorade Men's Athlete of the Year will be the youngest No. 1 pick since LeBron James, he'll get done his $62.7 million contract by 2028.
Then he'd be eligible for his first supermax extension, that would pay him $359 million, which would then lead to the next-level of the supermax, a cool $509 million, totally $930 million by the time he's 31 years old.
Granted, to make these supermax contracts a reality, the 6-foot-9 Maine native would have to stay with the Mavericks the entire time. And we know current GM Nico Harrison likes to trade away his generational stars like Luka Doncic if they don't put in the work ethic like his hero Kobe Bryant.
Heck, Flagg still has three more years until he can officially have a beer, a Doncic favorite in the locker room, to celebrate.
For now, Flagg can bask in the fact that if he is still the best player in the gym at the highest level, the only new gym remaining will be on his estate full of cash.
