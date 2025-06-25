The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Mavericks No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg will be billionaire at crazy age if NBA hype true

If Cooper Flagg can deliver on his promise, the 18-year-old can't miss Duke prospect will be a billionaire on NBA salary alone at a crazy young age.

Matthew Graham

The last time we saw Cooper Flagg playing basketball, it was in a shocking loss in the Final Four where the Duke Blue Devils inexplicably choked against the Houston Cougars.

Well, don't cry too much for the 18-year-old, can't-miss prodigy.

If the soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in tonight's 2025 NBA Draft lives up to the insane hype, on salary alone, the reigning National college player of the year will be a billionaire by the time he's 32.

Cooper Flagg
Spotrac breaks it down. Given the 2024 Gatorade Men's Athlete of the Year will be the youngest No. 1 pick since LeBron James, he'll get done his $62.7 million contract by 2028.

Then he'd be eligible for his first supermax extension, that would pay him $359 million, which would then lead to the next-level of the supermax, a cool $509 million, totally $930 million by the time he's 31 years old.

Cooper Flagg
Granted, to make these supermax contracts a reality, the 6-foot-9 Maine native would have to stay with the Mavericks the entire time. And we know current GM Nico Harrison likes to trade away his generational stars like Luka Doncic if they don't put in the work ethic like his hero Kobe Bryant.

Heck, Flagg still has three more years until he can officially have a beer, a Doncic favorite in the locker room, to celebrate.

For now, Flagg can bask in the fact that if he is still the best player in the gym at the highest level, the only new gym remaining will be on his estate full of cash.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

