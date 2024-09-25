Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming video with his 4 children and longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Absolute soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo may be a beast on the field, but at home he’s simply Dad.
The world-famous athlete, 39, took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 24, to share a sweet clip of his family: longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez and their two children together — daughters Alana, 7, and Bella, 2 — as well as Ronaldo’s eldest son, teen Cristiano, and his twins Eva Marie and Mateo, also 7. (Devastatingly, Ronaldo and Rodriguez previously shared that Bella’s twin, Ángel, died shortly after his birth.)
“When I receive trophies, I’m always thinking about my family, especially my kids,” Ronaldo narrated in the heartwarming video, which was interspersed with romantic clips of him slow-dancing with Rodriguez, as well as as much family fun the Ronaldos could pack in: walking together on the beach, laughing, seeing his awards and much more.
“They still see Daddy receive awards, and they still see Daddy score goals and play football [known as soccer in the U.S.],” Ronaldo gushed. “For me it’s amazing. it’s my motivation to carry on to play.”
