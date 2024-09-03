Cristiano Ronaldo WAG Georgina Rodriguez flaunts private jet lifestyle (PHOTOS)
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend have been living it up this summer, and setting all kinds of records with their fandom.
First, the lovers were seen in Monte Carlo like an uber-wealthy elite couple should be.
Then they were spotted in Saint Tropez, France, where the Portugal and Al Nassr star was seen geting cozy with Rodriguez on a luxurious yacht.
Now, Rodriguez touched down in a private plane in Venice, Italy, where she was quick to post some stunning photos in an all-black ensemble of high heels, fishnet-stockings, and form-fitting short bike shorts with a t-shirt.
Scroll through to see video of her getting out of the plane, and other glamorous shots on yet another boat.
Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together since 2016. The couple first met when the soccer star walked into the Gucci store in Madrid, Spain, where Rodriguez was working at the time. There has been rumors they married in secret, but those haven’t been confirmed.
Ronaldo has played in two games this season for Al-Nassr and scored two goals. He’s scored the most goals in professional soccer history with 899. He’s worth over $900 million, according to Forbes.
The couple can afford lavish trips with private planes and yachts— and the rest of us can live vicariously through them with photos like these.
