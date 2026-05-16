Dak Prescott's Ex Sarah Jane Ramos Reacts to Bridesmaid's Outing With Cowboys QB
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Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has had a lot going on regarding his personal life over the past few months. Much of this is owed to his very public breakup with Sarah Jane Ramos, which happened just a few months before they were supposed to get married.
The couple initially split after Ramos had caught wind that Prescott was still speaking to several women from his past. And this was in line with "ongoing infidelity issues" that she had been aware of. However, this was clearly the last straw for Ramos.
Dak Prescott Reportedly Seen With Sarah Jane Ramos' Bridesmaid At PBR Event
And this saga between Prescott and Ramos took another twist, after a May 16 report from TMZ indicated that Prescott was seen at a Pro Bull Riders event in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday with Caitlin Rance, who is one of Ramos' close friends and reportedly was supposed to be a bridesmaid at her wedding.
While the TMZ article indicated that Prescott and Rance have indicated that they're "just friends," it also noted that eyewitnesses said they looked like they were more than friends at the PBR event. Plus, when Rance was called by TMZ about the situation, she handed the phone to Prescott to answer.
Sarah Jane Ramos Appears to Respond to Dak, Bridesmaid Rumors With 'Firm Friends' Post
One would imagine that Ramos had caught wind of Dak and Rance's outing together before TMZ did. And it seems that she might have responded to it with a not-so-subtle post to her Instagram story on May 16.
Ramos posted a screenshot of a song called "Firm Friends" from Drake's new album, called "Iceman". While the post's caption was, "Scorpio king 🤏🏾" the title of the song seems a little too fitting, given the sighting of her ex-fiancé and a woman who was supposed to be her bridesmaid.
That song by Drake is all about him speaking on the faded relationships with friends that he had once held close, but who betrayed him in some way or another.
Once again, this seems a little too fitting for this new story regarding Prescott, Rance, and Ramos, for Ramos posting it to her story the same day as the report surfaced for it to be coincidental.
One would imagine that there's more to come from this increasingly intriguing (and chaotic) story, given that each week seems to provide another layer.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.