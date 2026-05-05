Dak Prescott's Ex Sarah Jane Ramos Celebrates Mother's Day Without Cowboys QB

One of the biggest stories for football fans to follow this offseason has been the sad saga regarding Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's personal life.

Dak was supposed to be married to his longtime partner, Sarah Jane Ramos, by now. But the couple called off their wedding shortly after their joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Mexico, after Ramos reportedly found evidence that Prescott had "ongoing infidelity issues", which meant he was still speaking to women from his past.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses with fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This was clearly the last straw for Ramos. Not only did the couple end the wedding and break off their engagement, but it appears that Ramos wants nothing to do with Dak.

The former couple were about to go to court over custody of their two children (a daughter named Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose, who was born in 2024, and another daughter named Aurora Rayne, who was born in May 2025), but eventually reached a settlement shortly before the court case began.

This suggests that both Prescott and Ramos remain committed to co-parenting their children, or at least coming to terms on when and how each will be seeing their two girls.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prescott keeps an extremely low profile on social media, as his most recent post was an advertisement for AT&T back in September of 2025. Ramos, on the other hand, remains pretty active on the platform. And a recent post showed that she is already back in the gym.

Sarah Jane Ramos Shows Early Mother's Day Celebration With Daughters

Another example of this arrived on May 5, when Ramos posted an Instagram collage that showed her celebrating Mother's Day with her two girls, plus with someone who appears to be her mother.

The post is captioned, "Celebrating every mom, of all kinds, all week long 💝Grateful for the one that raised me, the amazing moms that surround me and pour into my family, and, most importantly, getting to be my sweet, fearless, beautiful babies’ mama. A blessing I’ll never take for granted…Feeling so so grateful in this season of life 🙏💕🙏💕 Photos by one of the best moms I know".

The post shows many photos of Ramos matching in pajamas with Aurora and MJ. She clearly didn't want to wait until actual Mother's Day on May 10 to kickstart the celebration, and instead wanted to get these photos out early.

One would imagine that Prescott will see this post if he hasn't already.