Dak Prescott’s Fiancée Sarah's Reported Reason for Pre-Wedding Breakup Revealed

On March 7, news broke that Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott was having his wedding to Sarah Jane Ramos, which was scheduled for Lake Como, Italy, in April, had been called off.

This came after the couple had a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Mexico earlier this month. Apparently, the wedding had been called off shortly after Prescott and Ramos' friends left, and there wasn't an initial reason for why.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott Wedding Called Off Over 'Ongoing Infidelity Issues', Per Report

Page Six released a March 10 report that provided information from a source that said Ramos called off the wedding because of “ongoing infidelity issues".

The report then noted that Prescott has a history of communicating with other women throughout their relationship, but Ramos stuck with him because she believed he could change.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Furthermore, the report indicated that the couple had a big conversation about this before their joint bachelor and bachelorette party. But after their guests left, Ramos found evidence that Prescott had been "using incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and ex-flings."

This was the last straw for Ramos, who is reportedly completely done with her romantic involvement with Prescott, and now her focus is only on co-parenting their two children together.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane’s Email After Canceling Wedding Revealed

On March 9, TMZ obtained an email from one of the 250 guests for this wedding between Prescott and Ramos and shared an excerpt of it.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers. Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott," the email wrote.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It's worth noting that these reports about Prescott's alleged infidelity are exactly that, just reports. And nothing is official until it comes from either Ramos or Prescott.

But the fact that Page Six felt confident enough in their source to publish such a potentially polarizing report speaks volumes about its credibility. Regardless, the hope is that the couple's kids are going to emerge from this scenario in the best spot possible.

This is obviously major news, and there's surely more still to come in the story's aftermath.