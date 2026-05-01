Dak Prescott's Ex Sarah Jane Shows Off Private Jet Trip With 2 Daughters

One of the sadder stories to happen during this NFL offseason is how Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott's relationship with his now ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, has deteriorated.

Prescott and Ramos were supposed to get married last month. Instead, the couple is no longer together and narrowly avoided going to court over custody for their two daughters because they eventually reached a settlement. While this suggests that the couple is at least still able to prioritize their children, the state of their relationship going from soon-to-be-married to separated in just a couple months is disheartening for Cowboys fans.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It initially seemed like things had gone awry during the ex-couple's joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Mexico back in January. This was shown by how the couple cancelled their wedding shortly after their friends left the trip, which was then followed by reports that Ramos had caught Dak sending messages to some of his former flings.

But because Dak's "ongoing infidelity issues" (he had been communicating with other women throughout his and Ramos' relationship) were cited as a reason Ramos called the wedding off, it's now clear that this issue has persisted for much longer than when the Mexico getaway took place.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wife Sarah Jane Ramos | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sarah Jane Ramos Flexes Private Jet Trip Without Cowboys Star QB

For the time being, it appears that Ramos has custody of her and Dak's two daughters (Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose, who was born in 2024, and Aurora Rayne, who was born in May 2025). This was shown by posts that Ramos made to her Instagram story on April 30, which showed them three on a private jet together.

One photo showed Ramos with Aurora Rayne on her lap in the private jet. The second one was her holding both daughters with the caption, "The best travelers/adventure babies 🩶 so proud of them". And the third photo was MJ smiling with the jet in the background.

It would be interesting to know what's going through Dak's mind when he sees photos of his family on a trip without him. What's for sure is that he can't be feeling good about the entire situation, especially because he had imagined that he'd be a newlywed right now.

Regardless, the hope continues to be that Dak and Sarah can co-parent their children successfully, which must be a top priority for them both as the Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL season.