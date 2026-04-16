Dak Prescott, Ex-Fiancée Sarah Reach Unexpected Family Agreement Before Court Case

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott's personal life has become a story throughout the NFL offseason. On March 7, it began getting reported that Prescott's wedding to his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, had been called off.

This was confirmed when TMZ obtained an email from one of the 250 wedding guests (which was supposed to take place in Lake Como, Italy), which announced the wedding's cancellation.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers. Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott," the email read.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

This decision came shortly after Prescott and Ramos had a joint bachelor's/bachelorette party in Mexico. Per reports, the choice to cancel the wedding had been made shortly after their friends left. And Page Six released a March 10 report asserting the decision to call the wedding off was Ramos', because of Dak's “ongoing infidelity issues".

It later added that Ramos found evidence that Prescott had been "using incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and ex-flings" while they were still in Mexico. This was ultimately the last straw for Ramos, causing her to call the wedding off.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses with Sarah Jane Ramos | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos Reach Custody Agreement Over Daughters

There hasn't been much new information on their relationship since last month's report. But that changed on April 16, when Page Six released a report saying that Prescott and Ramos, "entered into an informal temporary settlement agreement" regarding the custody of their two daughters earlier this week.

This came right before they were going to go to court in Collin County, Texas, to figure out how the custody of their daughters would work.

Ramos’ family law attorney, Raymond Rafool, told Page Six, “Sarah Jane is very happy that she and Dak are able to make decisions for the parties’ girls and their family on their own. She firmly believes that working together as parents is very important and will have long-term benefits for the girls. Sarah Jane continues to be dedicated to putting the girls’ best interests and lives first.”

Ultimately, fans will hope that family resolves the situation to where everybody involved is content and accounted for.