Dak Prescott’s Fiancée Sarah’s Pointed Message Speaks Volumes Amid Breakup Rumors

On March 7, reports began surfacing that Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott's wedding to his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, had been called off.

The initial report by TMZ noted that there had been issues within Dak and Sarah Jane's relationship for months, but that "things came to a head with a blowup argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas -- and Sarah Jane called it off.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sarah Jane Ramos made an Instagram post on March 6 that appeared to be from this Bahamas bachelorette party, as she was seen celebrating with a bunch of other women and doing activities on boats and beaches.

The post was captioned, "I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥".

While it's impossible to say what exactly Sarah Jane Ramos was alluding to with this caption, it suggests that she's battling some adversity in her life and is leaning on her friends to get through it, which would be in line with these reports.

What's also interesting is that Ramos had initially taken down this post with her friends, but then placed it back up on her page on Saturday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' Relationship History

The Cowboys quarterback and Ramos started dating in the fall of 2023. It didn't take long for the relationship to become serious, as Prescott proposed to her on a golf course in October of 2024.

They had their first child together (who is a daughter named MJ) in February of 2024 and then had their second daughter (who is named Aurora) in May of 2025.

It's too early to tell what might come from these reports and where Prescott and Ramos' relationship currently stands. This will be an interesting story to follow in the coming days and weeks, especially once more information about their wedding surfaces.

Hopefully, Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos will be able to make amends, and the wedding will be postponed instead of cancelled. But there isn't enough information to speculate on what their next course of action might be.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses with fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that Prescott and Ramos have built a family together, and it would be hard to throw a wrinkle into that at this point.

Perhaps these two are simply going through the usual stresses that a wedding brings, and whatever is going on can be resolved.