Daniil Medvedev's Heated Argument With Wife Daria Goes Viral After French Open Loss

There have already been several top-10 men's singles players who have lost in the first round of the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros). The first one was USA star Taylor Fritz, who was upset by Nishesh Basavareddy after a disappointing performance from Fritz on May 24.

And the second was Daniil Medvedev, who was the tournament's No. 6 seed but still lost to Australia's Adam Walton in five sets in the first round on May 26. While Medvedev has historically not been a great performer at the French Open (he has lost in the first round seven times out of his 10 appearances), most expected him to at least be able to beat Walton on Tuesday.

Daniil Medvedev readies a serve to Jannik Sinner | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Medvedev's upset defeat has been a topic of discussion, it isn't the aspect of his match that's generating the most attention.

This would be an exchange Medvedev had with his wife, Daria Medvedeva, at one point during his match.

"Todos tenemos calor, todos lo estamos pasando mal. Compórtate" 🥵



La discusión de Medvedev con su mujer en pleno partido #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/F4aHnf2Mjn — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) May 26, 2026

Daniil Medvedev's Back-And-Forth With Wife Daria Amid French Open Upset Sparks Buzz

The weather was extremely hot while Medvedev was competing against Walton, which is something that has plagued Medvedev at the French Open in the past. After he let his frustration about this became apparent on Tuesday, cameras caught his wife, Daria saying to him (in translated Russian), "It's hot for everyone. We're all suffering from it. You have to behave!"

This prompted a response from Daniil, who said, "When I start putting the ball in, I'll start behaving."

😂😭 LOS DIÁLOGOS ENTRE MEDVEDEV Y SU ESPOSA MEDVEDEVA.



— Daria: "Hace calor para todos. Todos lo estamos sufriendo. ¡Tienes que comportarte!"



— Daniil: "Cuando empiece a meter la pelota, empezaré a comportarme."



💀☠️💀 pic.twitter.com/JS5BFm7c86 — Tiempo De Tenis (@Tiempodetenis1) May 26, 2026

Granted, this sounded like the byproduct of a happy and healthy relationship in where Daria is willing to call Daniil out when she believes that he deserves it, and he responded in kind.

But this exchange didn't keep Medvedev from ultimately losing in what ended up being a competitive match.

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Daniil Medvedev Gets Honest About His Roland-Garros Struggles After Loss

Medvedev spoke with the media after Tuesday's loss and addressed his problems performing at the French Open.

"I know I’m in good shape and I know I can play well at Roland Garros. I really can. It’s just more difficult for me here and the early rounds tend to be tougher. But I’ll always come back. Maybe I should consider playing a tournament beforehand, something I normally don’t do before Grand Slams. When something isn’t working, why not change it? That’s the only thing I’ll consider for next year, "Medvedev said, per an X post from @josemorgado.

Medvedev after losing in the first round of the 7th time in 10 #RolandGarros appearances.



"I know I’m in good shape and I know I can play well at Roland Garros. I really can. It’s just more difficult for me here and the early rounds tend to be tougher. But I’ll always come back.… — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 26, 2026

One would imagine that Medvedev will perform better on grass courts later this summer.