Taylor Fritz's Ex Morgan Riddle Shared Subtle 'Obsessed' Post Before French Open Loss

The 2026 French Open (aka Roland Garros) is now underway, which is one of the biggest events on the tennis calendar.

This year's playing field is among the most interesting in recent memory. On one hand, Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz can't compete this year because he's still on the mend from a wrist injury, which makes winning the tournament much more achievable for everybody else.

Then again, the fact that Jannik Sinner, who is the world's No. 1-ranked player, has won five straight tournaments, and appears to be in a league of his own compared to every other tennis player in the world right now (especially with Alcaraz sidelined) has some convinced that Roland Garros is essentially already Sinner's tournament to win.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Heading into the French Open, some might have believed that American standout Taylor Fritz (who is ranked No. 7 in the world) could be a dark horse to win, especially since he was presumably healthy after missing several months due to knee tendinitis.

But that has been far from the case. In fact, Fritz was upset by American Nishesh Basavareddy in Roland Garros' very first round in four sets, which is one of the most shocking losses of Fritz's career.

Taylor Fritz (USA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Morgan Riddle's Social Media Post Before Taylor Fritz's Upset French Open Loss Turns Heads

Of course, Fritz hasn't been in the recent spotlight just because of what he's doing on the court. He has also been involved in a very public breakup with prominent social media influencer Morgan Riddle, as the two split about a month ago after being together for six years.

Riddle moved out of Los Angeles to New York City, perhaps to create some physical separation from Fritz. And since these two still seem to be on good terms, one would imagine that Riddle is at least keeping tabs on how Fritz is faring at the French Open.

Morgan Riddle wears a sheer black stunner at the Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

Regardless of whether Riddle is watching, a recent social media post she made is turning heads.

Riddle made a May 23 Instagram post that was actually an advertisement for Belif skin care. However, she used a different cover photo for the video.

The cover photo showed her legs and high heels, looking at chalk writing on the street that said, "a little obsessed, a little in love".

Perhaps Riddle shared this for no other reason than she liked how it looked. But the timing is still interesting, given what Fritz is up to in the French Open.