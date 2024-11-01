Mookie Betts' wife Brianna rocks custom corset top for Dodgers parade
When Brianna Betts, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, swings, she does not miss.
Brianna pulled up to the Dodgers' World Series championship celebration on the streets on LA on Friday afternoon and did so in another stunning, custom fit.
After turning heads with her enormous, World Series-sized ring which went viral, Betts has done it again with a custom black corset top for the championship celebration.
Betts shared a photo of the custom jacket on social media.
You love to see a supportive wife.
But, now that the Dodgers season is over, we'll have to see how Mrs. Betts can keep herself busy. If the past is any indication, she will find success doing whatever she wants to do.
