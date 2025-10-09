The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna rocks custom Dodgers '50' denim fit for Phillies Game 4

The only thing more on fire than the Los Angeles sun might the the Dodgers superstar's wife's all-denim fit.

Matthew Graham

May 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) kisses wife Brianna Hammonds before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
May 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) kisses wife Brianna Hammonds before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's often said that the sparkplug of the Los Angeles Dodgers' engine is Mookie Betts.

If that's the case, then the Boys in Blue have a great shot at winning back-to-back World Series.

Brianna Betts
May 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) holds son Kaj Betts as wife Brianna Hammonds and daughter Kynlee Betts watch before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Much like the Swiss Army Knife superstar saves his best for the MLB playoffs, his wife Brianna is bringing her most fantastic fits out for what will hopefully be a deep run as they look to eliminate the pesky, and almost as equally star-studded, Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

Brianna Betts
May 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) poses with son Kaj Betts, wife Brianna Hammonds and daughter Kynlee Betts before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mrs. Betts showed off her fantastic look in an Instagram post, rocking an all-denim fit from head to toe with "Betts" written out on the front and a "50" on the backside of the jeans.

It's a stellar, one-of-a-kind custom look that is deserving of October.

Betts and Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, were front and center as the Dodgers WAGs style queens when LA beat the New York Yankees to win the World Series last season.

It looks like both Betts and Freeman were running fashionably late as they missed the Game 4 group shot before the first pitch with Shohei Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, and the rest of the Boys in Blue's ladies.

When you debut a truly one of a kind ensemble, you get a pass.

