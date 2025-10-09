Mookie Betts' wife Brianna rocks custom Dodgers '50' denim fit for Phillies Game 4
It's often said that the sparkplug of the Los Angeles Dodgers' engine is Mookie Betts.
If that's the case, then the Boys in Blue have a great shot at winning back-to-back World Series.
Much like the Swiss Army Knife superstar saves his best for the MLB playoffs, his wife Brianna is bringing her most fantastic fits out for what will hopefully be a deep run as they look to eliminate the pesky, and almost as equally star-studded, Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.
Mrs. Betts showed off her fantastic look in an Instagram post, rocking an all-denim fit from head to toe with "Betts" written out on the front and a "50" on the backside of the jeans.
It's a stellar, one-of-a-kind custom look that is deserving of October.
Betts and Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, were front and center as the Dodgers WAGs style queens when LA beat the New York Yankees to win the World Series last season.
It looks like both Betts and Freeman were running fashionably late as they missed the Game 4 group shot before the first pitch with Shohei Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, and the rest of the Boys in Blue's ladies.
When you debut a truly one of a kind ensemble, you get a pass.
