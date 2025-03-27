Duke is mad unhinged 'White Lotus' character is proud alum on hit HBO show
In a recent episode of HBO’s hit series 'The White Lotus,' a character contemplates going to extreme measures to escape punishment for alleged fraud and embezzlement. Moments from the show have spawned memes and shocked reactions on social media, and one particular university isn’t happy about it.
In the third season of Mike White’s Emmy-winning anthology series, Jason Isaacs plays Tim Ratliff, — father to Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Lochlan (Sam Nivola), and Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and husband to Victoria (Parker Posey). Both Tim and Saxon are alumni of Duke University, and Tim is seen wearing a Duke University T-shirt during a violent dream sequence. In a statement issued to Bloomberg on Tuesday, March 25, Duke said that HBO did not ask permission to use Duke’s branding throughout the series, and slammed some of the references used on the show.
“'The White Lotus' not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far,” Frank Tramble, Duke’s vice president for communications, marketing and public affairs, said in a statement. “Suicide is the second-leading cause of death on college campuses. As imagery from the show is being shared widely across social media, we are using our brand to promote mental health awareness and remind people that help is available.”
One of the scenes in question has spawned quite a few memes in the sports world, particularly a reaction if Duke loses in the NCAA basketball tournament.
Duke is set to take on the Arizona Wildcats this evening at 9:30 p.m. ET.