Sydney Sweeney makes a splash in stunning bikini jet ski pics
Sydney Sweeney will be portraying boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic of the legendary athlete, but in the meantime, she's exploring all kinds of sports.
RELATED: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin in BTS photo
The Euphoria star, 27, shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on a jet ski on Thursday, January 2. She wore a brown bikini and stylish shades as she lay across the sporty vehicle. With a blue sky behind her, Sweeney looked totally blissed out.
The actress, who also has a TikTok called “Syd’s Garage” in which she works on cars, is no stranger to operating heavy machinery in pursuit of a good time. Her friend Ryan Blaney, a Nascar driver who previously helped her take her passion for cars onto the racetrack, was also tagged in the carousel of photos showing how the Anyone But You star rang in the New Year.
“The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite,” she wrote in the caption.
Also featured in the carousel were images of the starlet singing “Sweet Caroline” at a karaoke party, rocking a Roaring 20’s look, and doing the limbo in an inflatable costume. The last photo showed her sharing a dramatic smooch with her fiancé, producer Jonathan Davino.
