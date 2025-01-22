NBA fans thirst over Sydney Sweeney courtside at Knicks-Nets game
It was the Battle of the Big Apple on Tuesday night with the New York Knicks storming into the Barclays Center and taking down the Brooklyn Nets, 99-95. But that's not what had NBA fans' attention.
During the broadcast, cameras panned through celebrity row and one of the stars who pulled up courtside in Brooklyn was A-list actress Sydney Sweeney.
The NBA's official X account shared video of Sweeney waving to the camera and fans went into a frenzy.
Thirsty fans were cracking jokes and sharing their comments on the courtside cameo.
"WHAT THE F*CK AM I DOING ON MY COUCH RIGHT NOW AND WHY AM I NOT AT BARCLAYS?!" one fan wrote. Another joked that they would put on an inspired performance to impress Sweeney.
The jokes kept flying with one fan adding, "Me personally, I’m turning into prime Curry if Sydney Sweeney is sitting courtside."
It's safe to say that Sydney Sweeney would bring the best out of people -- at least that's what they think.
While fans at home were dreaming of performing in front of Sweeney, Karl-Anthony Towns was on the court actually balling out. He recorded a double-double with 25 points and 16 rebounds to go with six assists.
But it wasn't for Sydney Sweeney. He gets to go home to his partner, Jordyn Woods.
