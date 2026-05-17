Duncan Robinson's Fiancée Caroline Models Diamond Gift Before Cavs-Pistons Game 7

The No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons were not hoping for a second-straight playoff series to make it seven games.

But that's the situation they've found themselves in. They went seven games after a grueling back-and-forth series against the No. 8-seeded Orlando Magic in the first round (after Detroit was down 3-1 in the series), and now are facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in a winner-take-all Game 7 on May 17.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The good news is that because Detroit managed to beat Cleveland on the Cavaliers' home court in Game 6, they get to play Game 7 at their own Little Caesars Arena, in front of their faithful and devoted fan base.

Even with home court advantage, the Pistons will have to be firing on all cylinders when they face the Cavaliers on Sunday. And this will include Duncan Robinson producing up to his potential.

Robinson was the Pistons' third-leading scorer during the regular season and has been a steady contributor during the playoffs. His 14 points in 20 minutes during Game 6 were crucial for Detroit securing that win on the road.

Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There will be plenty of fans cheering on Robinson on Sunday. However, the most meaningful one for him will be his fiancée, Carolina Nava.

While it's unclear exactly when these two began dating, they've been together for at least six years. And Robinson popped the question to her at some point in early 2025. The couple posted that looked to be engagement photos last summer, but it doesn't seem that they've actually gotten married quite yet.

Caroline Nava Shows Off Diamond Necklace Gifts From Duncan Robinson's Game 7 Showdown vs. Cavs

There's no doubt that Nava will be in Little Caesars Arena to support Robinson on Sunday. While she isn't super active on her Instagram account, she does have a TikTok account where she likes to post her Pistons game day outfits.

On May 16, she made a video showing the outfit she wore to the Pistons' Game 6 must-win game in Cleveland. It included a red Adidas top that is the same color as the Pistons' red, with khaki green cargo pants, white shoes, and a matching white purse.

She then shared a "cute, fun fact" about a necklace she was wearing. She said he got it for her the first year they were dating, and "he spent a couple months going back and forth with my friend to decide what to get. And they picked out this little heart necklace."

Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

She then modeled another diamond necklace that Robinson got her about a year ago, and that she was wearing both for the game for "good luck".

She then added a third necklace that has Robinson's No. 55 on it to complete the look.