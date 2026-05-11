James Harden’s Girlfriend Paije Models Pink Gift From Cavs Star Before Pistons Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to even their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons on May 11. And they'll get to do so from their home court, which has proven to be pivotal in this series.

The team playing at home has won every game in this series so far. None of the games have been particularly close (at least regarding the final score), but each has provided a lot of intensity and excitement.

It seems that the Cavs will need star guard James Harden's vintage form to show up on Monday night if they're to beat the Pistons.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Harden has been extremely solid in the series. The 19 points and 7 assists he tallied across 40 minutes played during Game 3 was big for Cleveland, and they'll probably need similar minutes and production if they're to even things up against the Eastern Conference's top team during the regular season.

The good news for Harden is that he'll likely have several women close to him in the building to support him. One of these will likely be his girlfriend. Paije Speights, with whom he recently had a child.

Paije Speights Shows Off James Harden's New Pink Shoes Before Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game

Harden debuted the "Pink Lemonade" Adidas Harden Vol. 10 show during his Game 3 showdown against Detroit over the weekend.

He then made an Instagram post on May 10, showing his girlfriend, mother, and a third person wearing these new shoes on the Cavaliers' court. The post is captioned, "Had the moms debut the pink lemonade v10’s last game! Happy Mothers Day 🤞🏾 #Uno".

Paije (who is on the left in the photo, posing with her hands next to her face) then reposted this photo to her Instagram story on Mother's Day.

It will be interesting to see whether Harden rocks these same shoes during Game 4 on Monday night. He would be wise to if he believes in good luck, given that he's officially undefeated while wearing the shoe.

What's more, this is still the newest shoe color in his signature line, which suggests he'll still want to get as many eyes on the fresh kicks while he's still playing this season. And there's no guarantee that Harden and the Cavaliers will have more than two games left to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images