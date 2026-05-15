James Harden's Girlfriend Paije Flexes Insane Designer Gift Haul Before Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers have an opportunity to knock the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons out of the NBA playoffs and advance the the Eastern Conference Finals on May 15. And given that they're playing on their home court, Cleveland has got to like its chances.

This series took a pivotal turn during Game 5 on May 13, as the Cavaliers were able to steal a 117-113 win on the Pistons' home court. This was the first time in the series that a road team won a game, which gave the Cavaliers home-court advantage that could help them cement the series.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) shoots on Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Star guard James Harden was great in that game, as he scored a team-high 30 points on 8 of 21 shooting from the field, along with adding 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks in 43 minutes played. And Harden might need to produce a similar performance if Cleveland is to close out this series on Friday night before it heads back to Detroit for a winner-take-all Game 7.

Harden will have the whole city of Cleveland supporting him at home in Game 6. This will surely include his girlfriend, Paije Speights, who has already been seen at several games during this Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Paije Speights Shows Off Impressive Chanel Gift Set Before Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 6

Speights has found a lot of success as a streetwear designer and musician. What's more, it appears that Harden likes to treat her.

Either way, Speights has a bunch of new items from Chanel, which were shown with an Instagram post she made on May 15. The post was captioned, "… what chatter?" and featured a collage of many photos.

One of them showed around 15 shopping bags and boxes from Chanel, all with the same iconic black box with a white bow.

There were also several of Speights' outfits included in the collage, some of which she wore to recent Cavaliers playoff games.

If Speights' Instagram story on Friday night is any indication, she will be wearing some of this Chanel to Harden's game, as one photo shows her rocking Chanel shoes with gray shorts while apparently riding in the car.

It's safe to assume that she's heading to Rocket Arena to see Harden's Cavs squad face the Detroit Pistons. Therefore, fans who are at the game will need to keep an eye on what Speights is wearing at the game.