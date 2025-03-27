Topps 1/1 Card Of Cody Rhodes Refusing To Sell His Soul To The Rock Surfaces
Back in January, Topps and WWE announced a new long-term partnership to reunite in the trading card game.
The two companies had previous worked together before WWE moved onto Panini. However, WWE terminated their deal with Panini for breach of contract back in 2023 and early this year signed a new deal with Topps, who's now owned by WWE's existing merchandise partner, Fanatics.
Since striking the deal, WWE and Topps have released hundreds of cards, but most notably have released limited series or 1/1 collectible cards tied to major WWE events. One example is the 1/1 John Cena, The Rock, And Travis Scott signed heel turn card.
Another is the card that was just pulled yesterday - a 1/1 card of Cody Rhodes refusing to sell his soul to The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1st.
A Facebook user named Richard Hill posted the image of the card he pulled into a WWE Facebook group called MANIA CLUB. Commenters were quick to offer congratulations, advice, and even makes offers for the rare collectible.
The Facebook group where the post was made describes themselves as "a WWE-recognized community of passionate wrestling fans who unite for two powerful causes: our love for professional wrestling and our commitment to supporting the Mania Club Champions of Hope Foundation. Every year during WrestleMania weekend, we host the official WrestleMania Tailgate, all while honoring the legacy of our inspiration, Connor Michalek."
WrestleMania 41 will take place in Las Vegas on April 19th and 20th.
