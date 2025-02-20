The Rock To Star In Martin Scorsese Crime Drama With Leonardo DiCaprio And Emily Blunt
The Rock is reportedly set to be the lead in his first Martin Scorsese film, and the cast is packing a punch.
Deadline reports Dwayne Johnson will star in a film described as a hybrid between "Goodfellas" and "The Departed." It will also feature frequent Scorcese collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Emily Blunt.
"The thumbnail description: Imagine Robert De Niro’s Jimmy the Gent character from Goodfellas, but as a ruthless Hawaiian crime boss, based on a real figure, who battled encroaching rivals for control of organized crime in Hawaii," Deadline says in the piece.
It would go on to add further details on the production.
"To be written by Nick Bilton, the film focuses on a turbulent time on the island paradise when an aspiring mob boss battled rival crime factions to wrest control of the underworld of the Hawaiian islands. It was a bloody battle, the kind of terrain Scorsese covered in both Goodfellas and The Departed. In 1960s and 70s Hawaii, this formidable and charismatic mob boss rises to build the islands’ most powerful criminal empire, waging a brutal war against mainland corporations and rival syndicates while fighting to preserve his ancestral land. It’s based on the untold true story of a man who fought to preserve his homeland through a ruthless quest for absolute power — igniting the last great American mob saga, where the war for cultural survival takes place in the unlikeliest of places: paradise."- Deadline
WWE's "Final Boss" Johnson and Blunt worked together on the upcoming film "Smashing Machine," and the report indicates they brought the idea to Scorsese and DiCaprio personally.
It is unclear at this time when the project will begin to move forward, but The Rock should have plenty of time this spring to get the ball rolling as he will seemingly not be part of the WrestleMania 41 card.
