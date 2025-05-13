Eagles star Saquon Barkley goes viral for insanely heavy squat workout
They don’t call him “SaQuads” for nothing. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s quads are legendary, and in a new viral video on Tuesday he showed why by squatting a ridiculous amount a couple of times.
The 28-year-old rushed for an NFL record 2504 yards over the course of the Eagles’ Super Bowl run that ended with a championship over the Kansas City Chiefs. He can run over you, around you, or just jump over you, including backwards.
Barkley’s 29-inch quad muscles are the stuff of folklore. This writer knows firsthand having seen them up close when he was then a New York Giants running back during an offseason workout in Calabasas, California, and thinking they looked like tree trunks.
He can squat well over 600 pounds, and a the new video that‘s causing all the fuss shows him doing 585 pounds two times with ease.
Barkley clearly never skips leg day in the gym. His teammates went crazy seeing it, too.
If the Eagles are going to repeat and earn another trip to the White House where Barkley can hang with President Trump, they’ll ride the back and legs of their stud running back.
They also have a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who can squat nearly 600 pounds.
No wonder the rest of the NFL wants to get rid of the unstoppable tush push the Eagles have perfected.
