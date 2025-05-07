The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Saquon Barkley’s fiancée Anna flexes stunning look that has Steph Wilfawn ‘obsessed’

Anna Congdon rocks her own fire fit after her Philadelphia Eagles star husband made a splash at the Met Gala.

Matt Ryan

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley has had quite the offseason since winning the Super Bowl. He’s thrown out a first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game; hung with President Donald Trump where he took a helicopter ride on Marine One; awkwardly partied with Timothée Chalamet at Formula 1 in Miami over the weekend; and then on Monday, he stepped out looking super clean at the 2025 Met Gala.

RELATED: Eagles star Saquon Barkley gives Ivanka Trump’s son amazing NFL gift

He also became the highest-paid running back in NFL history, and announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Anna Congdon in February. The two met at Penn State and have been together since 2017 and have two kids with daughter Jada, 7, and son Saquon, 2.

The 26-year-old Congdon, too, can rock a fit as seen at Eagles games in this sick jacket. After all the fun Saquon has been having, Congdon stepped out herself in a stunning look.

Anna Congdon
Anna Congdon/Instagram
Anna Congdon
Anna Congdon/Instagram

RELATED: Jalen Hurts’ wife Bry wears NFC East rival color for Met Gala fit in married debut

Barkley swooned over the fit dropping lots of 😍, while Cooper DeJean’s girlfriend Steph Wilfawn commented that she was “obsessed” over the look.

Anna Congdon
Anna Congdon/Instagram

Barkley may be getting the headlines lately, but his future wife stole his thunder with her latest outfit.

Anna Congdon, Saquon Barkley
Anna Congdon/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig

Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party

Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic

Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces

Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion