Saquon Barkley’s fiancée Anna flexes stunning look that has Steph Wilfawn ‘obsessed’
Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley has had quite the offseason since winning the Super Bowl. He’s thrown out a first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game; hung with President Donald Trump where he took a helicopter ride on Marine One; awkwardly partied with Timothée Chalamet at Formula 1 in Miami over the weekend; and then on Monday, he stepped out looking super clean at the 2025 Met Gala.
He also became the highest-paid running back in NFL history, and announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Anna Congdon in February. The two met at Penn State and have been together since 2017 and have two kids with daughter Jada, 7, and son Saquon, 2.
The 26-year-old Congdon, too, can rock a fit as seen at Eagles games in this sick jacket. After all the fun Saquon has been having, Congdon stepped out herself in a stunning look.
Barkley swooned over the fit dropping lots of 😍, while Cooper DeJean’s girlfriend Steph Wilfawn commented that she was “obsessed” over the look.
Barkley may be getting the headlines lately, but his future wife stole his thunder with her latest outfit.
