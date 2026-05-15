Edwin Diaz's Wife Nashaly Celebrates Career Milestone Amid Cockfighting Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason acquisition of star closer Edwin Diaz has not gone the way they were hoping for to this point.

Los Angeles gave Diaz a three-year, $69 million contract last winter, which set an MLB record for the highest Average Annual Value (AAV) for a relief pitcher. However, Diaz has not lived up to this historic contract throughout his tenure with the team.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Diaz (3) | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Diaz had a rocky start to the 2026 season, posting a 10.50 ERA in 6 innings pitched. He was then sent to the injured list a short time into the season because of loose bodies in his right elbow, and hasn't pitched in a game since April 19.

However, Diaz's biggest issue might not have anything to do with his health or performance on the field. A May 14 article from USA Today's Josh Peter linked Diaz to illegal cockfighting practices in his home country of Puerto Rico.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Diaz (3) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The article linked to Facebook posts from February 2 and February 4 that used Diaz to advertise cockfighting tournaments. One of the posts is captioned (in translated Spanish), "The Puerto Rico Cockfighting Club invites all enthusiasts to a special match and a grand tribute to one of our island’s greatest sources of pride: A Tribute to the Puerto Rican Star and Cockfighter Edwin 'Sugar' Díaz."

What's more, a March 10 article from Puerto Rican publication El Nuevo Día showed Diaz standing in a cockfighting arena. The star pitcher was quoted as saying (in translated Spanish, "It’s a pastime I’ve followed since I was a child. It’s legal in Puerto Rico, thank God. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here."

Cockfighting has been federally banned in all 50 US states and territories since 2019. Participants can face up to five years in prison and a fine, and a spectator of fights can face up to a year in prison and a fine.

Edwin Diaz is linked to illegal cockfights, per @USATODAY



"It’s legal in Puerto Rico thank God. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I feel safe here. The cockfighting arena is like my home," said Diaz



A federal ban on cockfighting took effect in Puerto Rico in 2019 pic.twitter.com/NAFrNQAd3m — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 15, 2026

Edwin Diaz's Wife Nashaly Shows Dodgers Star Love Amid Cockfighting Allegations

Edwin Diaz has been married to his wife, Nashaly, since 2019, and they have three children together.

Nashaly is active on social media. And on May 14 (at around the same time the aforementioned USA Today article was published), she made an Instagram story post of Diaz's Dodgers locker. There were balloons around it to celebrate 10 years of service time, and the post was captioned (in translated Spanish), “Happy 10 years in the Major Leagues. May God always bless you and continue guiding every step you take.”

10 years spent in Major League Baseball is very impressive. But these recent allegations could put Diaz's service time in jeopardy.