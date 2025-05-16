Ex-UConn star Napheesa Collier has funny Paige Bueckers request in WNBA debut
The moment is finally here fans have been waiting for: Paige Bueckers makes her Dallas Wings regular-season debut on Friday vs. the Minnesota Lynx. A fellow former UConn Huskies star had a funny request for her before they square off in the WNBA.
Bueckers is the much-hyped prospect out of UConn, delivering the program its first national title since 2016. That team back then had freshman Napheesa Collier on it. She’s now on the Lynx.
Before the two square off on the hardwood in Dallas, Collier, 28, texted the 23-year-old No. 1 overall pick some words of encouragement for her season, but also a hilarious request: “Good luck tonight. Don’t do too much against us, wait ‘til your next game.”
That’s great.
The Lynx are coming off a heartbreaking WNBA Finals loss in overtime of Game 5 to the New York Liberty. They hope to get back there again this season, and it all starts vs. the Bueckers-led Wings.
Collier averaged 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in her sixth season with Minnesota. Bueckers, meanwhile, averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in her final college season.
It will be electric at College Park Center in Dallas on Friday night where Bueckers certainly won’t be taking it easy on Collier and the Lynx. Let the Paige Bueckers era in the WNBA officially begin.
