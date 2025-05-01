Does Azzi Fudd have secret necklace for UConn BFF Paige Bueckers?
UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd has been on a world tour since the Huskies won the national championship over Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks. Her UConn BFF Paige Bueckers, meanwhile, has been gearing up for the upcoming rookie season.
Recently, Azzi appeared in a TikTok video with two-time Olympic champion Suni Lee and viral content creator Anna Frey as they danced to a popular trend.
While people were buzzing about the unexpected trio linking up, internet sleuths noticed something else.
Azzi was wearing an interesting necklace that had the No. 5 completing a heart. Incase you are unaware, Bueckers wore the No. 5 jersey during her time at UConn and will continue rocking the number with the Dallas Wings.
There's no denying what that is.
Social media was going crazy over the not-so-subtle nod to Bueckers with fans of the duo swooning over "My Shaylas."
"Now Paige….. lol she don’t need a necklace with ur number," one X user joked.
Another added, "This is so cute im crying" with tears emojis, while several joked, "Y'all are better than the FBI."
The duo has been inseparable for years and has kept a close relationship. Fudd was at Bueckers' table on WNBA Draft night and by her side at the afterparty.
You can expect to see Fudd continue supporting Bueckers throughout her WNBA career, which is set to officially begin on Friday, May 2, when the Dallas Wings play the Las Vegas Aces in the preseason opener.
