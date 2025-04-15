Ex-USWNT star Alex Morgan shares 'insane' post-baby selfie with inspirational message
As a father of two young children, this author knows that men have it so much easier than their wives.
Alex Morgan, the two-time World Cup Champion and an Olympic gold medalist for the United States women's national soccer team, shared an emotional post of what it means to give birth and the toll it takes on women, both physically and emotionally.
Having just retired from the NWSL last season with the San Diego Wave FC, the 35-year-old soccer legend gave birth to her second child, a boy named Enzo in late March with husband and fellow former fútbol player Servando Carrasco. Their daughter Charlie will turn 5 in May.
In an Instagram post, Morgan shared a post-baby selfie, showing the physical after-effects of having a child.
"A woman’s body is insane," Morgan wrote in the post. "Real talk. We carry a child for 9 months, push them out of our bodies (in my case 20hrs of labor, and 4hrs of pushing 🙃) then boom, here you go, back to reality—with barely any recovery time. Truly amazed by what women are capable of…from world championships to motherhood."
