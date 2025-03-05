USWNT star Sophia Wilson dazzles in white crop top for pregnancy announcement
Sophia Wilson has had an amazing run both on and off the field.
Last summer, the United States women's national soccer team sensation was one of the biggest reasons for winning the gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympics.
Then she married her Stanford Cardinal college sweetheart Michael WIlson, who is now a wide receiver in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals.
Now Wilson, 24, and her husband Mr. Wilson, 25, announced on Instagram that they're expecting their first child together.
The happy couple is understandably beaming, but no offense to Michael, the former Ms. Smith is dazzling with her radiant smile wearing a simple white crop top and athleisure gray sweatpants.
Wilson captioned the post, "life just keeps getting sweeter 🌷🧸."
Her USWNT bestie Trinity Rodman as part of the "Triple Espresso" was ecstatic, commenting, "My life is complete ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍," and fellow Stanford alum Lexie Hull added, "Awwwwww!!! Congrats you two ❤️❤️❤️."
With the next FIFA Women's World Cup slated for Brazil in 2027, Wilson might now have the most adorable cheerleader by the time the USWNT makes their way down to South America as one of the heavy favorites.
WIlson is also entering the final year of her NWSL contract with the Portland Thorn.
Until then, Wilson is enjoying the sweet life that just got a little sweeter.
