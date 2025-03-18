Who is USWNT star Trinity Rodman's boyfriend Ben Shelton?
American tennis stars Coco Cauff and Sloan Stephens were ecstatic with the "hard launch" of Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman's Instagram official relationship status.
Sneakily posting an adorable selfie together on an elevator with Rodman kissing him on the cheek as the last slide of his Instagram carousel post, tennis and soccer social media went gaga for the new American power couple.
“Shooters shoot I guess 🤭👀,” Rodman added in the comments.
Many sports fans know the name Trinity Rodman. The 22-year-old United States women's national soccer team star striker and estranged daughter of NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman became a household name last summer as part of the new generation of American stars that took home the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
But who is her new man Ben Shelton?
Next American tennis star?
Ben Shelton isn't a household name to most sports fans. But in tennis circles, the 22 year old is a surging up-and-comer.
The Georgia-born leftie is up to No. 12 in the ATP world rankings for men's singles, the highest ranking of his career with over $6 million in earnings.
He has two ATP tour titles, and has reached two Grand Slam semifinals: the 2023 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open. Shelton also won the 2022 NCAA Division I men's singles title as a Florida Gator.
Shelton has tennis in his blood
Speaking of the Florida Gators, his dad Bryan was his head coach in Gainesville before leaving his post to mentor his son. And just like his son, he too won two ATP singles titles and is the only coach to win a national championship for both a men's and women's tennis team. Papa Shelton achieved that at his alma mater, Georgia Tech for the ladies side, and then at Florida for the dudes.
His mom Lisa was a highly-ranked junior player, and his uncle, Todd Witsken, was also a professional. Shelton's sister, Emma, also played at Florida.
The 6-foot-4 Shelton still resides in Gainesville, Florida.
New young American sports power couple
Rodman, who had dated former NFL wide receiver Trinity Benson last year, already has name recognition after last year's surprising gold-medal run in Paris as part of the "Triple Espresso" trio alongside fellow forwards Mallory Swanson, and Sophia Smith. She also plays for the NWSL's Washington Spirit, where at the time when she was 18, was the youngest player drafted in the new league.
It's unclear how Shelton and Rodman met, but this post from ESPNW hints that it might have been the modern-day classic love story for famous athletes and celebrities of slipping into each other's DMs.
Whatever the case, with the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup right around the corner, and Shelton moving up the ATP rankings, Shelton and Rodman might become America's new sweethearts.