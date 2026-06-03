Felix Auger-Aliassime's Wife Nina Reacts to French Open Quarterfinal Breakthrough

While most of the world's top-ranked players are no longer competing in the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros), one who still is is Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 25-year-old is currently the world's No. 6-ranked player, according to the ATP, and has his hands full with a match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the French Open Quarterfinals on June 3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

While Auger-Aliassime has nine career singles titles under his belt as a professional, he has never made it past the semifinal of a major tournament. And he had never advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open until this matchup against Cobolli on June 3, which means his doing so is a career breakthrough.

But Auger-Aliassime isn't satisfied with just making it to the quarterfinal. Given all the other players who've been eliminated to this point (including Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Ben Shelton, all of whom are ahead of him in the world rankings), plus with Carlos Alcaraz not having competed at all because of an injury, Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Zverev seemingly have the best chances to win this year's French Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's Wife Nina Reacts to Post About French Open Quarterfinal Push

Auger-Aliassime doesn't need anybody to tell him this. And he has clearly kept his focus, which was shown with an Instagram post he made on June 2, which showed several photos of him competing and was captioned, "Solid day at work 🙌🏽 Pumped to have my eyes on quarters 👀 🔥Let’s get it 💪🏽".

While many people have liked and commented on this post, the most meaningful to Felix is surely his wife, Nina, whom he married in Morocco in 2025.

Nina isn't very active on social media. But she did take the time to like this post, and this reaction shows that her support isn't always obvious for the world to see.

Nina Auger-Aliassime | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

Felix and Nina have tennis to thank for bringing them together. Their love story started when Felix saw Nina watching one of his matches back when he was just 18 years old. He gathered up the courage to ask her on a date afterwards, she said yes, and the rest is history.

The winner of this match will face an Italian named Matteo in the Semifinal. This could either be Matteo Berrettini or Matteo Arnaldi, as these two are facing each other in their quarterfinal match on Wednesday evening. But Auger-Aliassime must win his current match against an Italian before worrying about that.