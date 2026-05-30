Felix Auger-Aliassime's Wife Nina Rocks White Dress During French Open

Since many of the top men's tennis players either didn't participate (Carlos Alcaraz) or have already been knocked out of the 2026 French Open (Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Taylor Fritz, to name a few), it would seem that Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime would have a great opportunity to win his first ever major.

However, Auger-Aliassime will have to beat American Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 32 on May 30 if he wants to make this a reality, and that's proving to be quite difficult for the tournament's No. 4 seed.

Felix Auger-Aliassime | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auger-Aliassime has the backing of an entire country, given that he's Canada's best tennis player right now. He also has the backing of his wife, Nina (whose maiden name is Ghaibi).

These two met back in 2018, when both were just 18 years old, after Auger-Aliassime saw her watching one of his matches and decided to speak with her afterwards. They have remained together ever since and got married in 2025.

They decided to go all-out with their wedding, as they went to the Selman Marrakech hotel in Marrakech, Morocco for it. One reason for this is that Ghaibi has a Moroccan father, which was a reason why the theme of the wedding was “Moroccan night in the palace”.

Nina Auger-Aliassime Draws Attention With White Dress Post Amid Husband Felix's French Open Match

It is currently unclear whether Nina is at the French Open to watch Felix right now. What is for sure is that she has remained active on social media, as shown by a post that she made on Saturday morning.

The post shows Nina wearing a white dress and posing with her dog. The second photo shows her dog (which appears to be a Pomeranian) frolicking in a gorgeous grass field. The post is captioned, "fluffy sidekick".

Several comments have noted that the dog is named Timmy. A few other prominent tennis WAGs have liked the post, including Laila Hasanovic (Jannik Sinner's girlfriend) and Paige Lorenze (Tommy Paul's fiancée).

It's cool to see how much these WAGs support each other and appear to be friends. And this makes sense, given that they likely see each other every weekend as their partners are competing on the court.

Nina has a chance to be the happiest of them all if her husband manages to get a win on May 30 and advance deeper into the French Open.