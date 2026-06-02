Alexander Zverev's GF Sophia Thomalla Reacts After 'Pressure' Question at French Open

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has a golden opportunity to win his first-ever major at the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros).

Zverev is currently the world's No. 3-ranked player, according to the ATP. Every single other player in the top 10 has either already been eliminated from the French Open or didn't compete in the first place (in the case of Carlos Alcaraz).

This means that Zverev is the favorite to win the iconic tournament. And if he did so, it would mark the first grand slam tournament victory in his career.

Alexander Zverev of Germany | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Of course, being a favorite doesn't mean that victory is guaranteed. Zverev has an extremely tough Quarterfinal match against Spain's Rafael Jodar on June 2.

Those who have followed Zverev's career know that he has been dating influencer Sophia Thomalla for years at this point. Thomalla is usually active on social media, especially when she's present at Zverev's tournaments.

But Thomalla hasn't made a single social media post since the French Open started, whether it be related to Zverev or otherwise. It's also unclear whether she's currently in France with Zverev or elsewhere.

Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Future Image

Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Reacts to Reporter Question at French Open

However, Thomalla still seems to be supporting Zverev while he's at the French Open, albeit by social media.

Zverev did a press conference after his May 30 win in the Round of 32. At one point in the press conference, Zverev was asked about how he felt being the top favorite of a grand slam tournament. The reporter who asked the question then asserted that he didn't believe Zverev felt any pressure about this, which Zverev indicated in another press conference earlier in the tournament/

Zverev scoffed at this question and then said, "Why don't you just give the answer then? I'll give the same answer I gave two days ago: I will focus on the matches that are ahead of me. This is the only thing that I can control. I focused on [Jesper] De Jong. I played a good match. I won. I'm gonna focus on Jodar next, and hopefully play a good match," per an Instagram post from the @tennischannel Instagram account.

"That is the only thing that's in my concern," Zverev added.

This exchange clearly caught Thomalla's attention, as she reacted to the above post of the back-and-forth by liking it.

Maybe Thomalla will be more direct with her support during Zverev's match on Tuesday.